Everything you need to know about Tesla’s first smartphone – Época Negócios

+



Tesla Model Pi, the Tesla smartphone that could hit the market later this year (Photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

Known for the technology it employs especially in the development of electric cars, Tesla may venture into the manufacture of smartphones with the launch of a first model still in 2022. Speculation about the development of the so-called Tesla Model Pi are getting stronger, but the company Elon Musk has not yet confirmed whether the project is real.

Musk has even tweeted about smartphones, saying that current models are “the technology of yesterday”. The message made Tesla Model Pi enthusiasts increase belief that the billionaire can invest in new smartphone models.

know more

All of the Tesla smartphone images that are running the internet were also created by project enthusiasts. The model may have a 6-inch screen with AMOLED technology or similar, as well as a high-performance processor.

Among the bets on the device’s specifications are charging the battery through solar panels installed on the device, something that fits with the technologies developed by Tesla.

There is also the possibility that the Tesla Model Pi has a system for easy integration with the company’s cars, allowing greater control over the car’s settings and features. The cameras are also expected to be more advanced than many models on the market.

There are still those who believe that the smartphone will use the Starlink service, provided by SpaceX, also owned by Elon Musk. With that, the device would have the fast broadband service based on satellite.

For experts, if the Tesla Model Pi is real, it is unlikely that the company will create its own system to compete with Adroid and iOS. With this, the chances would be that the smartphone uses the Android system.

With the expected functions for the Tesla Model Pi, the model could cost between $800 and $1,200.

Want to check out exclusive content from BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version.