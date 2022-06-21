Example of humility! Abel’s assistant reveals that the technical committee called a meeting with athletes for the team to ‘be champion of the Brasileirão’: ‘We have never experienced this’

João Martins gave a press conference after the turn of the classic and revealed a meeting held between the commission and players before the season

Since Abel Ferreira arrived at palm treesin October 2020, the alviverde team conquered almost everything: there were two CONMEBOL Libertadoresone Brazil’s Cupa South American Recopa and a Paulista championship. Just missing the Brazilianwhich seems to be one of the biggest alviverde goals for the season.

João Martins, Abel’s assistant and who led the team in the historic turn against Sao Paulo, revealed that the commission held a meeting with the players to “learn” how to win the Brasileirão.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

“We had a meeting with the players before the Brasileirão. We (committee) have never experienced this, but we have some champions in the roster, and we asked what it took do to be champion. they replied that we have to be the best team at home. We have a very big focus on that. Unfortunately, we started losing at home, but we managed to correct that”, said the Portuguese.

“Then they said there are games where we can’t lose and this is one of those games. If we lose, we are left with 0 points and our direct opponent with 3. At home it is our obligation to win them all at home. If we can win 3 more direct, we are very good. We know we have to be relentless“, finished.

Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

In 13 rounds in the Brasileirão, the Palmeiras has 8 wins, 4 draws and only 1 lossprecisely the one cited by João, against the Ceará, at the premiere. At the moment, the team leads with 28 points3 more than the rival Corinthians.