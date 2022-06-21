Featured in the under-17, André is the fruit of his parents’ faith and hope for Vasco’s goals against Palmeiras | vasco

At 16 years old, André is one of the main names in Vasco’s under-17 team, which will begin to decide the title of the Copa do Brasil in the category this Tuesday, in the first leg against Palmeiras. The striker has scored seven goals this year, two of them in the semi-final against Bahia two weeks ago. In June, he signed his first professional contract, valid until May 2025.

The story at Vasco began in 2017, but the one that parents usually remember when witnessing their son’s rise at the club’s base is one that took place in 2001, four years before André was born. For very little he did not fail to come into the world. Before becoming the hope of goals in Vasco’s under-17, André was the result of a lot of faith from Seu Ricardo and Dona Vailde.

Vasco and Palmeiras play this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17. SporTV will broadcast the match. The return, in São Januário, will be next Sunday.

André, Vasco's under-17 striker, celebrates one of the goals against Bahia

In 2001, master builder Ricardo Robson Delço and pedagogue Vailde Gomes da Silva were expecting a child. He should be born in July 18th of that year, date set for the cesarean of the boy who would be called Miguel. “Up until then everything was fine, everything was fine, the heart was beating…”, remembers Ricardo.

The father of three others, the couple for months saved money to perform the tubal ligation, a surgery that connects the uterine tubes and prevents the woman from getting pregnant. They were sure that, after Miguel, they didn’t want to have any more children. On the day scheduled for the birth, however, they received the news at the hospital that the child inside their belly was no longer alive.

– My wife was going to operate, we already had the money to pay for her surgery. After that, we decided not to operate anymore. We returned home and, as we have faith in Christ, we chose to surrender the whole situation to God – said Ricardo, the father.

“And that’s where André’s story begins,” he added.

With the removal of the child from her belly, Vailde, who was 33 years old at the time, heard from doctors that she would hardly be able to get pregnant again. But four years later, in 2004, without any kind of planning, she found out that she would be a mother once again.

And during prenatal care, with the pregnancy already advanced, the hospital scheduled a cesarean: 18th of July. André would be born on the exact same day that Miguel should have been born. Ricardo and Vailde guarantee that they didn’t say anything to the doctor, as it was a happy coincidence of fate.

– Actually, André was not supposed to be here if Miguel were. But it was up to God to comfort our hearts with André’s presence in our lives – concluded the father of Vasco’s striker.

André was born and raised in the city of São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. He started playing soccer at the Futebol Performance school, where, still young, he was champion and top scorer of a championship that brought together teams from the surroundings.

On the occasion, he received a medal in the City Council of Niterói and all. Father Ricardo always by his side, proud.

André, Vasco's striker, receives a medal at the Niterói City Council alongside his father

André, who turns 17 in a month, arrived at Vasco with 11. He is part of a crop that should yield good results to the club – right-back Paulinho and midfielder Guilherme Estrella are other prominent names in the category. Until last year he played alongside Andrey, a midfielder who is now a reality in the professional team.

– (Andrey) is a motivation, yes. I had the opportunity to play with him last year, I saw that he worked very hard for it. I believe that, at the right time, this will also happen to me – said the striker to the ge.

About the goals that sealed the classification over Bahia, in the semifinals, André summarized:

“It’s an incredible feeling, scoring a goal in a semifinal of a national competition is incredible, even more so in São Januário, with the family present. I believe I’ll do more and still give great joy to the Vasco fans.”

