Fell out! Serie A coach can’t resist defeat and is fired

The Brazilian Championship is in the final stretch of the first round. The tournament, for now, is tangled up, especially in the middle of the table. Few points separate the clubs that are in the relegation zone and the classification for the Copa Sudamericana, for example.

It’s just that there are some clubs that are bad. And with that, the change in technical command becomes inevitable. This Monday, the 20th, Juventude announced the resignation of coach Eduardo Baptista.

The gaúcha team is the lantern of the competition and comes from four consecutive defeats. With only two victories in the tournament, Baptista’s situation was becoming untenable, with much criticism from the crowd.

The coach arrived at Alfredo Jaconi after his poor participation in the Campeonato Gaúcho. It even started well, it changed the team’s style of play, but it didn’t get a good sequence of results. In the Copa do Brasil, he was eliminated by São Paulo. In all, he commanded Juventude in 17 matches. There were three wins, five draws and nine defeats..

Executive also fired

In the announcement of the departure of Eduardo Baptista, Juventude also announced the resignation of football executive Marcelo Barbarotti. The manager was already questioned by the crowd because of the bad campaign in Gauchão. The elimination in the Copa do Brasil and the bad start in the Brasileirão led to his downfall.