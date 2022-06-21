Fifa hits the hammer in favor of Inter and colorado vibrates

FIFA has just taken an important decision, which directly affects Inter, their players and their wishes for the next window. The temporary rule that facilitated transfers of players affected by the war in Ukraine has been extended.

Trending: Inter hits the hammer and determines priority in the next window

With the new FIFA definition, players who are linked to the federations of the countries involved in the war, Russia and Ukraine, will be able to expand their ties with other clubs until the middle of next year, which would be the end of the European season, if they do not have an agreement with clubs in the aforementioned countries.

Trending: Journalist says Mano Menezes cut Taison’s powers at Inter

This affects Internacional with defender Vitão. The player is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, to the Rio Grande do Sul club and depended on that definition to know if he would have to leave Colorado in the middle of the year. However, it seems that he could stay for another year, or at least until the end of this season.

Trending: Inter sweeps the market for a striker

Inter may have reinforcement with determination from FIFA

Today, one of the biggest recent misses of Internacional fans may have their situation changed by the definitions of the maximum football federation. Yuri Alberto has a contract with Zenit, from Russia, and, according to FIFA’s definition, he can agree with another club until the middle of next year.

Trending: Inter sweeps the market for a striker

That would fit with Inter’s recent need for a centre-forward, a place that has not been fully occupied since the player’s departure to the Russian team at the start of the season. Check out part of FIFA’s determination:

“Clubs affiliated with the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) or the Football Union of Russia (FUR) that do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches by 30 June 2022, unless otherwise agreed in writing, these players and coaches will have the right to suspend their employment contracts with their clubs until 30 June 2023.”