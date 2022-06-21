Film based on true events with Kristen Stewart has arrived on Netflix and you need to see it

Seberg Against All is a 2020 drama film starring Kristen Stewart who just arrived at Netflix and is perfect for anyone who likes biopics and is looking for something interesting to see today.

In the film, in Paris, 1968, the actress Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart) is at the height of its popularity, thanks to the success of several films shot in France.

Upon arriving in the United States, she soon becomes involved with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), which he met during the flight. Jean soon takes a stand for the Black Panthers and becomes one of the movement’s backers, while maintaining an affair with Hakim.

Such a situation is closely monitored by the FBI, which maintained a surveillance program to break through and expose the Black Panthers. Among the agents assigned to spy on her is Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell), who begins to rebel when the FBI launches a defamation plan against the actress.

In addition to Kristen Stewartthe list still has Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley and Zazie Beetz.

Seberg Against All is available at Netflix.

