Fire TV Stick: Amazon makes it difficult to install APKs in update

Amazon is hiding Developer Options of devices Fire Stick TV. The change is being implemented through the update 7.2.8.X. from FireOS 7recently released.

The menu allows the user to install apps via APKs and enable ADB debugging to connect the Fire TV to a computer. That is, the tool ends up making life difficult for those who usually install external apps on the Fire TV Stick.

Despite being hidden from the devices menu, the feature can be enabled again to be used by more experienced users. This option is available on Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Smart TV.

Recently, Amazon released a new version of Fire TV Stick Lite with buttons for Netflix, Prime Video and Prime Music.Source: Amazon

Amazon is one of the latest companies to hide the Developer Options menu from their devices, as most Android devices no longer have the option in the menu for end consumers. It is important to note that the menu is rarely used by ordinary users, but it is a great option for those who want to venture into the advanced options.

How to enable the Developer Options Menu

The process to enable the developer menu on Fire TV Stick is very similar to what already exists on Android phones. See below how to retrieve the option that allows you to install APKs and use debugging on the device:

After repeated clicking, a message will appear warning that Developer Options has been enabled.Source: AFTVnews/Reproduction