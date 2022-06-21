Fired from Santos, suspected of attempted bribery denies having anything to do with betting | saints

The suspect of participating in a betting scheme was fired for just cause by Santos after last Sunday’s match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fabricio de Paula, who was a goalkeeper coach for the Santos women’s team, claims to have gone to the hotel where the Red Bull Bragantino delegation was staying to talk to a friend who works at the club. There, he met the athlete who would later denounce the possible bribery attempt.

– The defense of Mr. Fabricio, however, reiterates that the professional has no connection with betting sites, gambling or related things. Therefore, any insinuations in this sense are mere speculations, without any foundation, which may have been considered, including possibly due to an error of interpretation – because, in fact, Fabrício tried to contact the athlete of the opposing team in question, but for completely different reasons. – says the official note.

According to the defense of the goalkeeper coach, Fabricio de Paula also talked to the opposing player through virtual messages, but that his contact was misinterpreted.

– The defense of the professional points out that when the presentation of their conversations via the message app, in court, it will be proven that nothing abnormal existed. And that the message was still misinterpreted, as the athlete did not understand that the intention was to hire her as a professional.

Rueda also raised suspicion about the possible participation of arbitration in the scheme. The president of Santos had reported a scene that, according to him, needs to be investigated: a club employee (Rueda had not specified whether he was the same accused) would have delivered an envelope to the fourth referee of the match before the ball rolled. The manager did not say what was inside the envelope.

– There is even a passage from the beginning of the game, a weird thing to say, an employee supposedly giving an envelope to the fourth referee (Adeli Mara Monteiro) in front of the judge (Marianna Nanni Batalha), who has to be investigated. We notify the CBF. We have opened a BO for criminal investigation of the facts and we are preparing all the material to forward to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. We won’t be happy until we have all the rottenness cleared up,” she said.

The suspect also defended himself against this allegation:

– Indeed, it was delivered, but it was a simple raincoat; therefore, it is not known where this absurd association with the regrettable episode of the bribery accusation came from. The defense also highlighted that, in the summary of the match (official CBF document), there is no report of any particular occurrence.

Check out the official defense note of Fabricio de Paula:

“Goalkeeper trainer Fabrício de Paula comes through his lawyer, Higor Marcelo Maffei Bellini, to clarify the following points due to the pronouncements made by the presidents of saints Futebol Clube and Red Bull Bragantino through the press, on this Monday (June 20, 2022):

The professional’s defense assures that he was unfairly accused of bribery, either by the athlete or by the clubs, and was even fired for Just Cause without even having the chance to defend himself and explain himself to the employer.

The defense of Mr. Fabricio, however, reiterates that the professional has no connection with betting sites, gambling or related things. Therefore, any insinuations in this sense are mere speculations, without any foundation, which may have been considered, including possibly due to an error of interpretation – because, in fact, Fabrício tried to contact the athlete of the opposing team in question, but for completely different reasons. (which will be explained in detail in the following topics).

What happened is that, as is common in football, Mr. Fabricio went to the hotel where Red Bull Bragantino was staying to meet a friend who worked on that team. Nothing unusual, after all, for those who know the backstage of football, it is natural for rival coaching staff members to maintain direct contact (as in any other profession, having friends in competing companies).

During this conversation between Mr. Fabrício and this professional from Red Bull Bragantino, it was said that the goalkeeper was a great professional and, despite the team’s campaign not being the best, he understood that the athlete is a high-quality professional and, therefore, he was interested in contacting her to put up with him, no big deal. It was even asked for the contact of the athlete’s intermediary, in order to speak with him.

It is also worth mentioning and emphasizing that the conversation in question took place in the hotel lounge, in full view of all those present (whether they were regular hotel guests or even members of the Red Bull Bragantino team). So, in this way, it was, yes, requested the contact of the goalkeeper, after a face-to-face conversation, to end the dialogue.

The defense of the professional points out that when the presentation of his conversations via the message app, in court, it will be proven that nothing abnormal existed. And that the message was still misinterpreted, as the athlete did not understand that the intention was to hire her as a professional.

Thus, regarding this ‘dossier’ sent by the clubs involved to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), according to what was published, the defense of Mr. Fabricio is totally convinced that the truth will be brought to light and everything will be clarified in the best way. His innocence being proven in the course of the process to be brought, by Mr. Fabricio.

It should also be clarified and rebutted that a hypothesis was raised that the goalkeeper coach, during the match in question (saints 1×1 Bragantino), would have handed an “envelope” to the fourth referee of the fourth referee, Adeli Mara Monteiro, in the presence of the judge, Marianna Nanni Batalha.

Indeed, it was delivered, but it was a simple raincoat; therefore, it is not known where this absurd association with the regrettable episode of the bribery accusation came from. The defense also highlighted that, in the summary of the match (official CBF document), there is no report of any particular occurrence.

However, for those who see Mr. Fabricio handing over the raincoat during the match after having read his name in associated articles (even if unfairly), they automatically associate the excerpt of the video with an alleged episode of bad faith; which definitely did not happen and the images speak for themselves. Thus motivating the judicial processes to be presented.

Both the defense of Mr. Fabrício and the professional himself regret the way in which the associations handled the situation, in a hasty and frivolous way, without even listening to the goalkeeper coach’s side, which culminated in a dismissal for Just Cause, causing damage to the professional, especially to his image, now tarnished and that will certainly harm him in the football market.

Therefore, all judicial measures, whether labor, civil and criminal, will be taken against all those involved who offended the honor and morals of Mr. Fabricio, aiming to repair the damage caused.”

