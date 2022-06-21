Flamengo can sign Ecuadorian to replace Bruno Henrique

On the afternoon of this Monday (20), Flamengo reported that Bruno Henrique suffered a very serious multi-ligament injury and will need to undergo a surgical process. After the medical procedure, the athlete will be away from the pitch for 10 to 12 months, that is, he will not return in 2022. Therefore, even with the arrival of Everton Cebolinha, Mais Querido can go to the market in search of another piece for the attack.

According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto, Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo, who belongs to Sporting Cristal, from Peru, and is on loan until the end of the month to Pumas, from Mexico, was offered to Rubro-Negro in the last few hours. Together with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, Dorival Júnior is in favor of the arrival of another player for the role.

Corozo was revealed by the basic categories of Independiente Del Valle, is only 23 years old and has been called up to the national team. In addition, he has similar characteristics to Bruno Henrique, such as long strides and height: 1.80 m.

Dorival praised Cebolinha’s arrival at Flamengo

The first player to receive on his third visit to Gávea, Everton was praised by Dorival, who highlighted his qualities, but was discreet with the aim of also valuing the athletes who are already in the team and work in the same role.

“A very important player: he’s another national team athlete to reinforce this group that is already very good. I hope he is very happy and achieves his goals within the club”, he said in an interview with Blog do Rodrigo Viana.

Without being able to count on the athlete, who can only debut on July 18 (date of opening of the window), Flamengo returns to the field this Wednesday to face Atlético-MG in the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa Brazil. The match will be at Mineirão and the ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasilia time).

