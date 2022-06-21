Flamengo considers list of negotiables and ‘stokes’ backstage at Grêmio

O Flamengo is going through a delicate moment, without achieving expressive results and bordering the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, with only 15 points conquered after 12 rounds played, adding 38.5% of use. The team now led by Dorival Júnior still needs a lot of adjustments, which need to be done as soon as possible, so it’s not too late.

Among the main problems presented, which culminate in this bad phase, is the performance of several players, not being able to render what was expected and dropping a lot of production. Even some considered absolute starters are not managing to maintain the level of other seasons.losing credit.

As a result, the red-black crowd created a kind of “negotiable list”, including names that could leave and bring profit to the club, giving space for others to arrive. As a result, the “Portal do Gremista”, which brings up-to-date news from Grêmio, analyzed the aforementioned and considered a good opportunity for the gauchos to strengthen themselves.

all in all, 12 were cited, with 2 of them already declared targets of Roger Machado’s team: Rodinei and Diego Ribas. Unlike this duo, which is not among Dorival’s 11, other players who were included are playing frequently, but they do not please the vast majority of flamenguistas, who have lost their patience.

Check the list:

Diego Alves

Hugo Souza

Leo Pereira

Gustavo Henrique

wheeled

Filipe Luís

Aaron

Andreas

Diego

Everton Ribeiro

Vitinho

Marine