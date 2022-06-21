Flamengo fans ask for the departure of 12 players from the squad; check the names

After losing another game in the Brasileirão, this time, away from home, to Atlético MG, from Turco, Flamengo sinks even further into the crisis. If things are going well outside, like the signing of Everton Cebolinha, things on the field are different.

Brazil’s most valuable squad, Flamengo is just one point away from entering the Brasileirão relegation zone. Saturday, at Maraca, the team from Rio will have the chance to recover, against América. Before that, however, Dorival’s team faces the same Rooster, this time, for the Copa do Brasil.

Faced with the bad phase of the carioca giant, the club’s fans chose the 12 names to leave Flamengo at the end of the year or, who knows, in July, when a new business opportunity opens up within Brazilian football.

Of the 12 names, we can mention the most criticized, which are Vitinho, Marinho, Rodinei, Diego Alves and Diego Ribas – in the case of these two athletes, an exit tends to happen at the end of the season, as both are at the end of their contract.

Vitinho, one of the players in the crowd’s sights, has eyes from São Paulo, Santos and Inter, but Flamengo has not received any official proposal for the R$45 million striker.

Check out the names that can leave Flamengo: