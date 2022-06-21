Flamengo fans ask for the departure of 12 players from the squad; check the names

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Brazilian football

Most expensive cast in Brazil, Rio giant fights not to enter the Brasileirão relegation zone

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Flamengo v Cuiaba - Brazilian 2022
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaFlamengo v Cuiaba – Brazilian 2022
Wagner Oliveira

After losing another game in the Brasileirão, this time, away from home, to Atlético MG, from Turco, Flamengo sinks even further into the crisis. If things are going well outside, like the signing of Everton Cebolinha, things on the field are different.

Brazil’s most valuable squad, Flamengo is just one point away from entering the Brasileirão relegation zone. Saturday, at Maraca, the team from Rio will have the chance to recover, against América. Before that, however, Dorival’s team faces the same Rooster, this time, for the Copa do Brasil.

Faced with the bad phase of the carioca giant, the club’s fans chose the 12 names to leave Flamengo at the end of the year or, who knows, in July, when a new business opportunity opens up within Brazilian football.

Of the 12 names, we can mention the most criticized, which are Vitinho, Marinho, Rodinei, Diego Alves and Diego Ribas – in the case of these two athletes, an exit tends to happen at the end of the season, as both are at the end of their contract.

Vitinho, one of the players in the crowd’s sights, has eyes from São Paulo, Santos and Inter, but Flamengo has not received any official proposal for the R$45 million striker.

Check out the names that can leave Flamengo:

  • Diego Alves
  • Hugo Souza
  • Leo Pereira
  • Gustavo Henrique
  • wheeled
  • Filipe Luis
  • Aaron
  • Andreas (returning to United)
  • Diego Ribas
  • Everton Ribeiro
  • Vitinho
  • Marine

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Fiscal Council points out that amount loaned by 777 has ended

The R$ 70 million that Vasco borrowed from 777 Partners “were settled”, according to a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved