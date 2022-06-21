Flamengo: Seleo player returns against Galo; David Luiz being embezzled

photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo David Luiz during training at Ninho do Urubu

Flamengo released, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (21), the list of related teams for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Atltico. The match will be held this Wednesday (23), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. Among the names invited are some news.

Goalkeeper Santos, who was repeatedly called up for the Brazilian National Team, was once again listed for a match after 48 days. The archer was in the final stages of recovery from a serious quadriceps injury. The last time he was on the field was on May 4, in the 2-2 draw against Talleres in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

Another player who returns to the list of related midfielders Thiago Maia. With fever, the midfielder was out of Flamengo’s 2-0 defeat to Atltico, this Sunday (19), for the 13th round of the Brazilian. The athlete tested negative for Covid-19.

Check out the list of Rubro-Negro Carioca matches for the match against Galo, for the Copa do Brasil:

goalkeepers: Santos, Diego Alves and Hugo;

Right-backs: Matheuzinho and Rodinei;

Defenders: Gustavo Henrique, Lo Pereira, Pablo and Rodrigo Caio;

Left-backs: Ayrton Lucas and Filipe Lus;

steering wheels: Joo Gomes and Willian Aro;

Midfielders: Andreas, De Arrascaeta, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Victor Hugo;

Attackers: Gabriel Barbosa, Lzaro, Marinho, Pedro and Vitinho.

embezzlement

In contrast to the returns, Flamengo will not be able to count on some important players to face Atltico.

Defender David Luiz has not yet recovered from swelling in his right thigh. The player was injured in the first half of the match against Cuiab, last Wednesday (15), for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. The red-black club did not disclose the severity of the injury.

Another athlete who will miss Flamengo is defender Fabrcio Bruno, recovering from surgery on his left foot. The defender even trained with the group during the week, but is not ready to return to the pitch. The last time he took to the field was in the first leg of the Carioca Championship final, against Fluminense, on March 30th.

Striker Bruno Henrique will not be able to play more until the end of the season. The winger tore ligaments in his right knee and needs surgery. The injury occurred in the match against Cuiab, last week.