Flamengo x Atlético-MG: Santos is back in the relationship after a month and a half, David Luiz is still out | Flamengo

Santos is the new face on Flamengo’s list of related teams to face Atlético-MG, on Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. On the other hand, David Luiz is still out and Fabrício Bruno, who is training with the group, is still not available to Dorival Júnior.

The last match of Santos, who entered the field only four times for Flamengo, took place on May 4, 2-2 with Talleres, in Argentina, for Libertadores. Since then, the goalkeeper has gone through a long period of recovery from a grade two hamstring strain, suffered while training passes at Ninho.

Flamengo was waiting for the return of David Luiz, who felt muscle discomfort at the beginning of the match against Cuiabá and was diagnosed with edema in his thigh. The defender underwent intensive treatment and trained separately on Monday and Tuesday, but he is still in a transition process and is not fit for play.

The same goes for Fabrício Bruno, who returned to training normally with the group this week after almost three months. The defender will be reassessed on Friday to see if he is back against América-MG, Sunday, or on the trip to Colombia for Libertadores, where Flamengo faces Tolima.