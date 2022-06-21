Floating city for 20,000 people built in Maldives

With housing units costing the equivalent of BRL 1.2 million, a floating city built in the Maldives should house up to 20,000 residents in the Indian Ocean.

As an alternative for residents of one of the countries most threatened by climate change in the world, the work is being built about 10 minutes by boat from the capital Malé.

With plans to welcome the first residents in 2024, the Maldives Project, made in partnership between the government of the Asian country and a Dutch architectural developer called Dutch Docklands, could become a refuge in the country that has 80% of its land located less than one meter away. above sea level.

The construction, which is under development, should have colorful houses and the capacity to receive up to 20,000 residents, with 5,000 residential modules divided between residences, restaurants, commercial areas and even schools.

Under the Maldives project, the floating city’s housing units will be built in shipyards and, when ready, shipped to the islands. They will be attached to a kind of concrete hull bolted to the ocean floor.

The way the houses are attached to the “ocean floor” will make them “float gently” with the waves that hit the region. As the area is surrounded by corals, however, the expectation is that the movement in the residences will be light to the point of not making the residents sick.

Prices to live on the site must range from US$150,000 (equivalent to R$770,000) for a studio and US$250,000 (R$1.2 million) for a family home.

Despite not being a pioneer, the project is considered innovative because of the number of people it must house and the “speed” in its construction, since, according to the projections of the responsible architects, in five years, the entire project will be delivered to the population. .

According to Koen Olthuis of Waterstudio, the architectural firm responsible for designing the city, the environmental damage caused by the construction was assessed before the project went into practice. For the works to begin, a government authorization was required.

One of the palliative measures taken by the company to deal with the environmental damage of a city of 20,000 people in the middle of the ocean is the creation of an artificial coral bank. The expectation is that the material, made of foam glass, will stimulate the natural growth of corals in the area.

Electricity must be mostly solar in the region and sewage must be treated locally, being reused in plantations.