Fluminense midfielder v Cruzeiro strong in the Copa do Brasil: ‘Impe respect’

photo: Publicity/Fluminense Nonato, from Fluminense, plans a game against Cruzeiro for the Copa do Brasil

On the eve of the first leg against Cruzeiro, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, midfielder Nonato, from Fluminense, projected what the duel would be like. The teams will face each other this Thursday (23), at 7 pm, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview granted this Tuesday (21st), at CT Carlos Castilho, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, Nonato spoke about the tradition and strength of Raposa in the knockout competition. For him, the current moment of the Minas Gerais club does not disqualify the opponent.

“The word is privilege. Being able to play in a competition of this size with a team that has a lot of tradition, regardless of the moment that a giant team is going through today, that commands a lot of respect”, he said.

“But Fluminense are also champions of the Copa do Brasil. We know our responsibility, our potential and where we can go, and where we want to go”,

completed.

Furthermore, the midfielder also stated that there is no such thing as an easy game in the Copa do Brasil. In the view of the 24-year-old, if Fluminense wants to be champions for the second time, they will not only have to win their games, but also earn the qualification.

“It’s never easy, regardless of who is (on the other side). This year, the level is higher. But regardless of who we have in front of us, our focus is to make two good games. Diniz speaks, we have to do it wherever”, he concluded.

The return match between Cruzeiro and Fluminense is scheduled for July 12 (Tuesday), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

Cruise Taboo at Maracan

The game against Tricolor da Laranjeiras will be Raposa’s 10th at the legendary Rio stadium. On nine other occasions, the Cruzeirenses faced the other three great Cariocas – Flamengo, Botafogo and Vasco – and also failed to win.

In total, there are seven draws and two defeats (25.92% success).