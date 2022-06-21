Fluminense vs Cruzeiro: balance of ticket sales of the two fans

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro fans promise another big party at Maracan

Cruzeiro fans promise to fill the sector for visitors at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, for the duel against Fluminense. About 2,400 people from Cruzeiro have already secured tickets to support the team in yet another battle away from home. The teams will face each other this Thursday (23), at 19h, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The carioca club started selling tickets online last Tuesday (14th). In all, approximately 30,000 tickets have already been sold (27,600 for tricolors and 2,400 for cruisers).

O supersports found that, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (21), there were still 2,200 tickets available for the celestial fans. The total load of Cruzeirenses in the North Sector of Maracan – a place for visiting fans – will be 4,600 fans.

Tickets for Cruzeiro fans are priced at R$60 (full) and R$30 (half).

‘Invaso’ against Vasco

Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday's match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro

The match between Cruzeiro and Vasco broke this season’s Second Division attendance record, with 63,609 fans attending the legendary Rio stadium. The paying public was 58,659. The income was BRL 2,284,230.50.