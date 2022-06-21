Fluminense x Cruzeiro: more than 25 thousand tickets sold for the Copa do Brasil match | fluminense

More than 25,000 tickets have already been sold for this Thursday’s duel, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, according to information released by Flu. The match takes place at 19:00, at Maracanã.

– Fluminense members have the following modalities of access to the stadium available: the membership card and the E-ticket, in addition to the traditional ticket

– Non-members must collect the ticket at one of the points of sale

The opening of sales was done in the following order of priority:

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family – 06/14 (Tuesday), at 12 pm

– Archiba 60% / East Root – 06/15 (Wednesday), at 12 pm

– Warrior – 06/16 (Thursday), at 10 am

Sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab

Fluminense Non-Members and visiting fans: 06/16 (Thursday), at 15:00

– Sales to non-members at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

– Sales to away fans at Futebolcard.com

Closing of online sales: 06/23 (Thursday), at 16:00

Ticket withdrawal is mandatory for non-members. Anyone who needs to exchange a ticket must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID and the ticket voucher, in addition to the card used for the purchase (if the purchase was made with a third-party card, present a copy of the card, copy of the cardholder’s document and the cardholder’s own handwritten statement authorizing the withdrawal).

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – R$ 0

MARACANÃ MAIS SECTOR (This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included)

– Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

– Archiba 100% / Archiba Family / Archiba 60% / Warrior / East Root – R$ 350

– Half price – R$ 212.50

IMPORTANT: Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors, except Maracanã Mais. Members of the Maraca + Family plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium.

NORTH SECTOR (VISITORS FANS)

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

– Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited

– Gates will open at 5pm

