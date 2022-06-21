“For me it is disposable”; Sormani asks for the departure of Flamengo’s holder and suggests exchange for Gustavo Gomez

Flamengo is in fourteenth place in the Brazilian championship of Serie A with 15 points, one of the relegation zone of the competition. In the last five matches played by the Brasileirão, there were four defeats and one victory. The next confrontation is against the America-MG next Saturday (25th), at 7pm, at the stadium Maracanã.

Faced with the poor performance of the Rubro-Negra team and a performance well below a starred cast, the journalist Fábio Sormani believes that the team needs to go through a reformulation process. During this Tuesday’s ‘ESPN F90’ program (22), the commentator stated that he would change gabigol by the defender Gustavo Gomez of palm trees.

“I would change. Thinking about the reformulation, I would change. I would start thinking about these things. Cebolinha has arrived, you bring Gustavo Gómez and he starts to change the team. The only player that leaves me in doubt is Arrascaeta. Gabriel, Bruno Henrique and Vitinho would leave”, fired Fábio Sormani.

O journalist also highlighted that the history of gabigol at the Flamengo ended. “For me he (Gabigol) is disposable at Flamengo. I think he would fit like a glove at Corinthians. Imagine him wearing the Corinthians shirt! I think his story at Flamengo is over. change, reformulate, create a new fact and change everything. This generation, this team has already given what it had to give. I don’t feel that Gabriel is a person you can control”.