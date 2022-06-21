Former Bahia striker can miss Athletico in the Copa do Brasil



Source: Gabriel Machado / AGIF

Bahia will receive the visit of Athletico Paranaense on Wednesday (22), for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. For the match, an ex-Bahia striker is doubtful for the Paraná side due to thigh pain.

It’s the attacker Marcelo Cirinowho started the season looking to resume his football at Bahia after spending 2021 recovering from injury.

For Tricolor, the player played eight matches and scored two goals. He had been one of the athletes most used by Guto at the beginning of the year, as a starter or reserve, seeking to recover the attacker’s performance.

His departure from the club took place by mutual agreement, initially at the request of the athlete himself a week after the attack on the bus that took the delegation to Fonte Nova.

Shortly after leaving Bahia, Cirino closed his return to Athletico Paranaense, where he has been a starter in the Brasileirão and Libertadores.

He has 12 games with the CAP shirt, without scoring any goals and with criticism from the fans for his performance below in relation to his other stints at the club.

The striker left the field in the 43rd minute of the first half in the match this past Sunday, against Coritiba, and will have his situation reassessed by the DM for the game at Arena Fonte Nova. It is likely to be confirmed as embezzlement.