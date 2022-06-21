Four women assaulted in China: the case that is outraging the country

Two of the four women attacked by a group of men in northern China in a case that sparked outrage in the country remain hospitalized, authorities said on Tuesday, announcing an investigation to local police.

The Hebei Province Public Security Bureau said that an investigation is being carried out into the lengthy response to incidents and “serious violations of law and discipline” by the police from Tangshan City, which it is about 150 kilometers east of Beijing.

THE aggression and public outrage renewed the debate on misogyny and mistreatment of women in China.

The aggression video had over 68 million views.

Police arrived at the scene 28 minutes after being called, according to the authorities of Hebei. The deputy head of the Lubei branch of Tangshan Police, responsible for the initial handling of the case, was removed from office, although the statement does not detail the reason.

The pictures show one of the men approaching a table, where three women are seated, and placing his hand on the back of one of the women. The woman asked him what he wants, before shouting “you are sick” and slapping his hand.

The man then hits the woman in the face, triggering a argument. THE initial victim is dragged by the hair. A group of men who are outside dining joins the onslaught, beating the women with chairs and beer bottles.

Nine suspects were prisoners the next day. In recent days, there have been rumors on social media that at least one of the women had died, but the statement by the Hebei Public Security Bureau appears to belie this information.

The statement said that the condition of the two women is improving and that they suffered “slight second-degree injuries”. the other two women were slightly injured and were not hospitalized, the statement said.

After the attack, reports emerged about the organized crime in Tangshan and about alleged links between the police and criminal groups. The investigation was transferred to police in another jurisdiction, Langfang City, which is also in Hebei Province.

Hebei province’s anti-corruption body said today that five police officers are under investigation, including the head of the Lubei branch in Tangshan and at least two others from a local police station.