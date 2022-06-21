From real life to art, the world’s most famous kisses – News

In the same way that there are kisses that mark your love story, there are also unforgettable kisses that mark History. Felizes.pt makes a list of what it considers the most famous kisses in the world. We speak not only of real kisses, but also of those that are recreated in the name of art.

1. “The Kiss” by Gustav Klimt

The abstract and symbolic painting “The Kiss” by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt is one of the most famous kisses in the history of art. On the screen, we can see a couple united, almost merged into each other, wrapped in sheets of golden tone, where the man, with his hands on the woman’s face, gives her an affectionate kiss.

Regarding the model and female figure present in the work, scholars are divided: some are of the opinion that the painting was inspired by the artist’s companion, who was the great love of his life, others defend that some muses served as models for the canvas painting.

This work, painted between 1908 and 1909, is one of the most beautiful examples of the representation of love.

2. “Gone with the Wind”

The striking kiss of the seventh art classic “Gone with the Wind” took place between Scarlett O’hara (Vivien Leigh) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). In the film, Scarlett loses her husband during the American Civil War. Rhett, in love with Leigh for many years, can’t resist and, after the funeral of Scarlett’s late husband, surprises her with a long-desired kiss. Initially she thought that she didn’t love him, but throughout the film he realizes that she is deeply in love with him.

3. “Titanic”

Titanic is a film that gives us a mix of emotions that only a tragic romance with the chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet would allow us to feel. As we watch, we just wish that the characters, against everything and everyone, manage to stay together. The first kiss between the couple Jack and Rose, at sunset, on the prow of the most famous and doomed transatlantic ship, is one of the most memorable moments, not only in the film, but in the history of cinema.

4. “Spider-Man” and the Upside Down Kiss

The upside-down kiss starring Peter Parker and Mary Jane raised the bar when it came to superhero movies and beyond. The superhero (Peter Parker) saves his lover (Mary Jane) from a robbery in the center of the city and she, not knowing the identity of her hero, wants to thank him for being rescued. So, she ends up removing the mask a little, but just enough, so that she can give him a kiss and simultaneously protect her identity.

The kiss scene marked a generation and continues to be reproduced by several couples.

5. The socialist brotherly kiss

On October 4, 1979, Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and East German President Erich Honecker celebrated the 30th anniversary of the German Democratic Republic with a “socialist brotherly kiss” – a form of greeting between the leaders of communist countries. The photograph of the kiss later became a graffiti painting on the Berlin wall titled “My God, help me survive this deadly love.”

6. “The Diary of Our Passion”

In the 2004 film, “The Diary of Our Passion”, Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) are two young people in love, who try to overcome the social stereotypes imposed by the young woman’s family. After spending years apart, but unable to forget the strong feeling they had for each other, they meet and their love is rekindled, giving rise to a kiss in the rain that is breathtaking.

7. William and Kate, and the kiss of British royalty

Three decades after the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and their famous kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, William and Kate Middleton shared the same moment, in April 2011, after their wedding. This kiss broke protocols since, instead of just kissing on the balcony of the Palace, as the norm dictates, the bride and groom let themselves be carried away by the moment of happiness and romance, ending up having a second kiss.

8. “My First Kiss” – the unconditional friendship of two children

In 1991, the world surrendered to the film starring Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin. The characters Vada and Thomas lived their first love in the summer of 1972 and the innocence of a first kiss, as well as the unconditional friendship of these two children, makes this film a timeless cinematographic work.

