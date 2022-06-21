Galaxy S22 on amazing offer with free Watch 4 – All in Technology

If you missed the promotion for the launch of the Galaxy S22 series in Brazil, you will be happy to know that anyone who purchases a S22 or S22 Ultra now will get a beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 free gift.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a compact 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD+ display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers excellent fluidity in games and other tasks. In addition, it has a 50MP main camera with which it promises to capture impressive images even in low light.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 brings a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip capable of performing any task with great fluidity. There’s also an IP68-reinforced construction that makes it water resistant for up to 30 minutes. In addition, it has other interesting features like NFC, on-screen biometric reader and Android 12 operating system.

Main features:

Screen: 6.1″ FHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.1″ FHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom)

50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 10 MP (f/2.2)

10 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 3,700mAh with 25W fast charging

3,700mAh with 25W fast charging Others: stereo sound, NFC, ip68, on-screen fingerprint reader, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

stereo sound, NFC, ip68, on-screen fingerprint reader, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

On a special offer with a free watch, the Galaxy S22 is a great value for its price range in Brazil:

