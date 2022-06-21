Galaxy Watch4 updated to One UI 4.5 beta interface that fixes battery drain and more

In early June, Samsung released an update for the Galaxy Watch4 that brought general improvements and integration with the ‘Google Contacts’ app in the stable version of the system. In addition to this novelty, the developer also released new patches aimed at the beta community including features still in development.

Despite bringing new functions, the last beta update also arrived with a bug that severely affects the watch’s battery life, a point much criticized by the owners of the accessory. Seeking to correct this and other defects, the company made it available this Monday. 20, a new update to the One UI 4.5 beta.