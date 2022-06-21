Galaxy Watch4 updated to One UI 4.5 beta interface that fixes battery drain and more

In early June, Samsung released an update for the Galaxy Watch4 that brought general improvements and integration with the ‘Google Contacts’ app in the stable version of the system. In addition to this novelty, the developer also released new patches aimed at the beta community including features still in development.
Despite bringing new functions, the last beta update also arrived with a bug that severely affects the watch’s battery life, a point much criticized by the owners of the accessory. Seeking to correct this and other defects, the company made it available this Monday. 20, a new update to the One UI 4.5 beta.
As revealed by the portal SamMobile, this week’s update does not implement new features in the device interface focusing only on troubleshooting related to battery drain, general performance and the functioning of the “Health” application, a service used to monitor performance in physical activities.
In addition to these improvements, information present in the changelog reinforces that the accuracy of the GPS sensor and connectivity tools – such as Wi-Fi and LTE, depending on the model – are more stable, also improving the call alert notification when a song is playing. by the device.
