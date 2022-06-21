Global Cryptocurrency Exchange KuCoin Adds Brazilian Real as Trading Pair

KuCoin, the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that your spot market will support Brazilian Real trading pairs from June 20, 2022.

The addition of the real as a trading pair marks a significant step in the expansion of its fiat-to-crypto trading services. By adding BTC/BRL, ETH/BRL and USDT/BRL to its spot market, KuCoin will allow cryptocurrency investors to trade in real-time between cryptocurrencies and Brazilian real with high liquidity and security.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu stated: “As one of the cryptocurrency industry’s early entrants and accelerators, KuCoin is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative products to bring blockchain and cryptocurrency to the masses, and KuCoin’s support in fiat trading pairs marks a major step forward. To this. Furthermore, providing a secure and stable service between fiat and cryptocurrencies will bring a better experience to cryptocurrency users, which is crucial for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. With support for more fiat trading pairs, KuCoin will become the best place to explore the world of fiat cryptocurrencies for global users.”

PIX and TED

The support of BRL fiat trading pairs further enhances KuCoin’s presence in the Brazilian cryptocurrency market.

Since 2022, KuCoin has been expanding vigorously in the Brazilian market. On March 23, KuCoin started accepting PIX and TED, to allow its users to deposit BRL on KuCoin’s official website to buying cryptocurrencies directly through their ‘Fast Buy’ channel.

On June 18, KuCoin became the first cryptocurrency exchange to support BRL transfers via PIX following the introduction of a new Central Bank policy.

To provide better fiat-to-crypto trading services and accessibility to its global users, KuCoin will also launch trading pairs for EUR, RUB and other fiat currencies in the near future.

KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a exchange with operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusion and community action outreach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, with a total valuation of $10 billion.

KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin as one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in 2021.

In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin as the best crypto app for enthusiasts.