Globo will show the film The Book of Love

Globo will screen at the Afternoon Session this Tuesday (21) the film The Book of Love. Released in 2016, the drama stars Maisie Williams, Jessica Biel, Jason Sudeikis, Mary Steenburgen, Orlando Jones and Paul Reiser. The American feature film was directed and rewritten by Bill Purple from a screenplay by Robbie Pickering.

The story consists of architect Henry who is deeply shaken and unable to cope with the pain of losing his wife, Penny. She was expecting the couple’s first child when he died in a car accident. Over time, he seeks to overcome grief and depression. Henry decides to befriend introverted teenager Millie, and agrees to help her build a raft to cross the Atlantic Ocean in the Afternoon Session.

Production on the feature began in May 2012. Jessica Biel, Chloë Grace and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were cast with Bill Purple directing a screenplay by Robbie Pickering.

Justin Timberlake served as songwriter and music supervisor, Biel also served as producer on the film, alongside Michelle Purple, Ross M. Dinerstein and Darby Angel under their Iron Ocean Films, Preferred Content and Angel World banners respectively. In March 2015, Jayson Warner Smith, Orlando Jones, Paul Reiser, Maisie Williams and Jason Sudeikis joined the cast of the film.

The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 14, 2016. Shortly afterward, Electric Entertainment acquired the film’s distribution rights in the United States. He appeared on screen at the Heartland Film Festival and the Napa Valley Film Festival. The film was released in theaters on January 13, 2017.