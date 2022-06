Glove de Pedreiro removes mention of businessman from his Instagram

After a live with an outburst, concern from netizens and even speculation about his relationship with a businessman, influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, removed any mention from his Instagram bio on Tuesday afternoon (6/21) to Allan Jesus, responsible for managing his career.

The young man removed the information that related him to Allan and the company ASJ Consultoria, which belongs to the businessman. “Creator of digital content” is the only information that appears in his/her profile.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) At the age of 20, Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, decided to make humorous videos on TikTok showing his skill in football. Shortly after, it went viral.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (3) A resident of the small town of Tábua, in Bahia, Iran managed to innovate in networks using a touch of authenticity and simplicity. It didn’t take long and the young man became a phenomenon. Players of the Brazilian team like Neymar, Richarlison and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son have already mentioned the Bahian in the networksPlayback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) To Esporte Espetacular, from TV Globo, the young man revealed a little about his difficult life. From a simple family, Iran has helped, since the age of 7, with care at home while her father works on a farm. Weeding the land, taking care of the animals and taking care of the family’s simple residence was the life that Luva de Pedreiro learned to live.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) Passionate about football, he decided to buy a glove in a construction material house, because he couldn’t afford to buy a professional one, to play with his colleagues. “I thought, you know what, I’m going to put my name like that so no one looks down on me. I solved the criticism that way”, said the boyreproduction *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) A short time later, the young man won the networks recording videos where he scores goals and celebrates in a funny way. The catchphrases “receive!”, “síi” and “thank you, my God” have stories. According to the young man, the first is to counter criticism: “When I score, I look at the camera and say it as an outburst.” said IranPlayback / Twitter Influencer-mason-glove-photo (1) “Síí, I’m not going to lie, came from Cristiano Ronaldo, who I’m a big fan. The “thanks to God the Father” and “Father, Son and Holy Spirit” is because I have a lot of faith in God,” he added.Playback / Twitter *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (2) With the success, the young man accumulates more than 14 million followers on Instagram and more than 16.9 million on TikTok, a meteoric growth. Even so, Iran continues to maintain the model of success: a soccer ball, a dirt field in his city, a goal and the indispensable bricklayer’s glove.Playback / Instagram Influencer-mason-glove-photo (3) By exploding on social media, Iran Ferreira achieved the fame that everyone dreams of, closed advertising contracts with major brands, such as Amazon, and was present at major events, such as the final of the European Club Championship in Paris, France. Reproduction / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (5) On June 19, however, something supposedly changed. During a live on social media, Iran was irritated by the charges he has suffered about not moving home and the scenario where he records. Luva de Pedreiro even answered some followers who asked him during the chatPlayback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (1) “Thank God, Dad. I’m here for my followers. What my followers say to me there… Are you connected? I don’t drink, partner. I’m sane. Are you on? But I want to vent on this p… I’m sick of it already”, he commented, elated.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (8) After Luva’s lines, fans even suggested that he would need help. For some, he has become a worldwide celebrity and wouldn’t be taking the pressure. Others imagine that Iran may have fallen out with the businessmanTwitter/Play Influencer-mason-glove-photo (2) This is not even the first time that Iran’s career management team has become the target of public suspicion and criticism. In April, upon receiving the silver plate from YouTube, due to the mark of 100 thousand subscribers on the platform, Luva de Pedreiro saw its name lose space for the name of ASJ ConsultoriaPlayback / Twitter *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (4) Even though Iran’s YouTube channel was just called Glova de Pedreiro, the company owned by Allan Jesus, the businessman, requested customization on the sign with the additional name. In this way, when publishing the photo holding the gift, the young man was alerted by fans and personalities of the platform about what was happening.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) This situation and the recent announcement of a pause in the recording of the videos sparked public alert. In the late afternoon of the following day, however, the young man appeared on the networks again showing a football match. Playback / Instagram 0

The announcement of the break in the recording of the videos came after a live on Sunday (19/6), in which he was angry with the charges, which caused speculation among fans, who wonder why Iran continues to live in the same place. simple house in the interior of Bahia or even the reason the house has never been renovated, despite its success.

Remember the rant!

During the live on Sunday (19/6), Iran Ferreira was irritated by the charges he has suffered. Luva de Pedreiro even responded to some followers who commented that he would be altered during the live.

“I stand for my followers. What my followers say to me there… Are you connected? I don’t drink, partner. I’m sane. Are you on? But I want to vent on this shit. I’m sick of it already”, he commented, elated.

“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video, no. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you connected? No posting video. I’m going to cool my head, gee! They’re pissing the guy off. Follow this f*** alone. God and my fans, bro. f*** yourself. The rest is the rest”, added the influencer.

After Luva’s speech, followers began to ask if he was okay, and came to speculate that the young man was dissatisfied with his advisory team and with the businessman. Iran did not respond to speculation.

The LeoDias column called Allan Jesus several times this Monday (20/6) and tried again on the morning of this Tuesday (21/6), but was not answered. Messages on WhatsApp were also not answered by him. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.