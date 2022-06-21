Godín defines future, agrees termination and Atlético confirms hiring of former Brazilian team defender

After arriving at Atlético at the start of the season as a leader with extensive international experience, Uruguayan defender Diego Godín has failed to live up to expectations on the pitch. His time in Brazil was full of ups and downs, with much criticism from the fans recently. However, this Monday (20), the veteran agreed to leave the Atlético team and already has his next club.

At the age of 36, Godín agreed to his amicable termination of his contract with Atlético and received an invitation from Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina. Close to Cacique Medina, former Internacional and current commander of the team, the defender accepted and will be the new reinforcement of the Argentines. In his place, the athletic director acted quickly and has already agreed to hire another reinforcement that arrives with great expectation: Jemerson.

Created from the base of Galo, the defender was officially announced by the club on Monday night. Free on the market since terminating his contract with Metz, from France, in April, Jemerson agreed to return to the Minas Gerais team. Due to the opening date of the transfer window in Brazil, the defender will only be able to play for the team commanded by Antonio Mohamed from the 18th of July.

Revealed by Atlético in 2013, Jemerson was a starter in winning the 2014 Copa do Brasil and in the 2015 Brazilian vice-championship campaign. In all, there were 100 games and 8 goals for Galo until the sale to Monaco, from France, in 2016 , in a deal worth 11 million euros. In 2020, the defender returned to Brazil to play for Corinthians, where he experienced ups and downs, and did not reach an agreement to stay permanently.