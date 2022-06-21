‘Godn cost’: how much did Atltico spend per game with the defender?

photo: Tulio Santos/EM/DA Press Atltico spent high numbers with Godn and had low technical return within the four lines

Atltico confirmed, on Monday night (20), the termination of contract with Uruguayan defender Diego Godn. With the end of the passage, the supersports raised the question about the cost of the player at Galo: how much did the club spend per game played by the defender?

According to information gathered by columnist Jorge Nicola, from supersportsGodn received around R$ 800,000 a month in the Atltico between wages, image rights, gloves and other charges.

Adding up the values ​​of just over five salary sheets, Godn cost Galo around R$ 4 million. With only nine games played, the ticket had a final cost of approximately R$ 444 thousand per game of the defender.

The Uruguayan’s planning to compete in the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year was hampered by a misfortune of fate. Faced with the war between Russia and Ukraine, Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso, Atlético’s idol, had his contract suspended with Krasnodar (Russia) and was loaned to Galo.

With the “sheriff” at his disposal, Turco promoted the reissue of the multi-champion defense duo in 2021: Alonso and Nathan Silva. In situations of shooting the squad, the Argentine coach preferred, preferably, for Rver or Igor Rabello in the defense – which made Godn the fifth option in the squad.

How much does Atltico save by switching to Jemerson?

The technical feedback was not what was expected. Godn cost the Atltico coffers a lot and had below-critical performance on the field.

The numbers represent a relief of, at least, R$ 250 thousand monthly for athletic finances. Godn will move on to Vlez Sarsfield (Argentina) without missing the Galo fan, but closer to the goal of disputing the World Cup at a good level.