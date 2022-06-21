Gómez equals Rony and Hulk and surpasses rivals of Palmeiras in artillery | palm trees

Decisive for another victory for Palmeiras, Gustavo Gómez currently occupies a position that is not very common for a defender. With the goal scored in the 2-1 victory against São Paulo, last Monday, the Paraguayan reached six balls in the net and equaled forward Rony in the team’s top score in the national competition.

The highlight is not just among the Palmeiras. In comparison with some of the opponents from Palmeiras in the tournament, the Paraguayan has already equaled the number of goals scored by Hulk, from Atlético-MG, and Marcos Leonardo, from Santos, and is ahead of Corinthians’ Róger Guedes (four goals) and Flamengo player Gabigol (three goals).

The top scorer of the Brasileirão is São Paulo Calleri, with nine goals.

Before the classic against São Paulo, Gómez had already scored in the victories against Corinthians (3-0) and Santos (1-0), which leaves Abel Ferreira’s team with 100% success against state rivals in the first round. of the Brasileirão.

1 of 2 Gustavo Gómez celebrates his goal for Palmeiras against São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gustavo Gómez celebrates his goal for Palmeiras against São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Last week, the Paraguayan also had a direct participation in the 4-2 victory against Atlético-GO. On Thursday, the Palmeiras comeback at Allianz Parque had two goals from the captain.

At Morumbi, the Paraguayan took advantage of Scarpa’s cross to equal Choque-Rei, in the 45th minute of the second half. The winning goal was by another defender, Murilo, in the 50th minute of the second half.

At Palmeiras since 2018, Gómez has already equaled his best numbers this year with the alviverde shirt. He had already scored six times in the 2020/2021 season, but in 58 matches.

Gómez’s numbers in the palm trees:

2022: 31 games and six goals

2021: 40 games and three goals

2020/2021: 58 games and six goals

2019: 42 games and five goals

2018: 17 games and three goals

In total, there are 188 games and 23 goals scored, numbers that make him the third defender with the most goals in the club’s history, behind Luis Pereira (36 goals) and Loschiavo (32 goals). The triumph in Choque-Rei also made the defender become the second foreigner with the most wins in the Palmeiras shirt, tied with Arce (now with 115 wins), and only behind Valdivia (122 wins).

Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 28 points and three ahead of Corinthians. On Thursday, the team returns to Morumbi for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, again against São Paulo, at 20:00 (Brasília time).

Gustavo Gómez’s goals in 2022:

4/9: palm trees 2×3 Ceará

At 50 min of the 2nd half – penalty goal by Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras against Ceará

4/23: palm trees 3×0 Corinthians

At 14 min of the 1st half – Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras’ header against Corinthians

5/29: Santos 0x1 palm trees

At 35 min of the 2nd half – goal by Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras against Santos

6/16: palm trees 4×2 Atletico-GO

At 43 min of the 1st half – Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras’ header against Atlético-GO

At 48 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras against Atlético-GO

6/20: Sao Paulo 1×2 palm trees

At 44 min of the 2nd half – Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras’ header against São Paulo

