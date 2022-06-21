Good name? PSG want to open safes and pay R$328 million for defender

PSG will undergo a makeover for the next season. Director Leonardo left the team. The same path must be followed by coach Mauricio Pochettino. The objective of the board is to reformulate the squad and the coaching staff to achieve, finally, the conquest of the UEFA Champions League.

In addition to the aforementioned changes, PSG is looking for new players. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Parisian team is interested in signing Milan Skriniar. The 27-year-old defender is one of the highlights of Inter Milan.

According to the reporter, PSG must pay 60 million euros (R$328.5 million) to take the player out of Italy and to France. Also according to Romano, the proposal could be bigger, because PSG could include goals.

Romano recalled that PSG had already submitted a proposal for the Slovak defender, but Inter rejected it. Trading continues and may heat up in the coming days.

Who is it Milan Škriniar?

Milan Škriniar is 27 years old and trained in the basic categories MSK Zilina, from Slovakia. He arrived in Italian football in 2016 to defend Sampdoria. The following season he was bought by Inter. Since then he has taken the field 215 times. He scored 11 goals and distributed four assists.