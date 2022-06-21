Google Chrome 103: see changes in the new browser version

Version 103 of Google Chrome is arriving in stable version this Tuesday (21) with some new features, including a pre-rendering mechanism for pages, access to local fonts (feature only announced in v102) and the release of the file format AVIF image file for sharing on the Web Share API.

The main change – the return of the page pre-rendering mechanism – which had been replaced by No State Prefetch, ensures that the page loading experience is always instantaneous, although the feature is restricted to Android. Pre-rendering loads the page before it is needed so that when the actual navigation occurs, the process is accelerated.

In that sense, Chrome now supports response code HTTP 103 Early Hints for browsing (the 103 there is just a coincidence with the new version number). Described as “a way of optimizing key vital elements of the web”, client-side web interaction preload code is described by Google as preferred by developers.

More Chrome 103 Features

Considered much more efficient than JPEG, the AVIF image file format was introduced in Chrome “to spread the use of it”. With compatibility, it will be possible to share files formatted in the extension with other sites, through social media, emails, chats, among others.

The new application programming interface (API) released in the current version of Chrome will give web applications access to table data stored in local sources. this will allow these fonts to be rendered in your applications to display content without having to upload font files to the server.

Chrome 103 is expected in the last few hours of today, but if the update doesn’t happen automatically, it’s possible to trigger it as soon as it’s available. To do this, go to the “Three Points” menu in the upper right corner of the browser, and access the options Help > About Google Chrome.