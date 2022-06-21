Google Password Manager gains shortcut on Android home screen; see how to use

Password Manager is an important – and self-explanatory – tool from Google that allows users to store login information across websites and apps. On Monday (20), we found out, courtesy of the 9to5Google that the resource won a shortcut that can be placed on the home screen of the cell phone or tablet with Android. The shortcut allows you to quickly access the Password Manager settings, where you can manage functions such as automatic authentication on websites, option to store a new password entered and even alert when a user’s password is exposed on the internet. See the screenshots:

To add the shortcut to the home screen, you must be running the latest version of Google Play Services (22.18 or later). Just go to the device settings, tap on “Privacy”, choose the option “Google Autofill” and finally tap on “Passwords”. There will be an option to “Add shortcut to home screen”.

















The shortcut will allow users to “dribble” all the way through to customize password settings through a single tap directly on the home screen. The section will also display the stored passwords of the allowed sites — to view, you need to enter the device password or fingerprint. On a related note, a number of security and privacy improvements are coming to Android. The 13th version of the operating system will allow devices to be unlocked via a smartwatch and perform finer controls over what types of content third-party apps will be allowed to access.

