Google TV: see which streaming apps are supported on mobile

Google TV is a powerful platform for televisions and Chromecast that brings together different streaming apps in just one interface. Now, the platform has finally been made available for Android and iOS in Brazil, and can be used on mobile devices, such as cell phones or tablets.

Replacing the old Google Play Movies, the new mobile version organizes content, offers smart user recommendation solutions and is compatible with some of the biggest streams available today, including Amazon Prime Video. It is important to note, however, that not all platforms are available on the mobile version of Google TV.

Which streaming apps work with Google TV on mobile?

The current list of apps compatible with Google TV mobile includes seven services, with the highlights being Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max. Popular names like Netflix and Star+ ended up being left out of the initial mobile integration, which prevents targeted recommendations for these platforms.

Check all Google TV supported platforms:

Prime Video

Discovery+

Disney+

Globoplay

HBO Max

viki

Google TV claims that it will notify users when more streaming platforms are added to the app.

How to access streams on Google TV

As soon as accessing Google TV for the first time, the user should be presented with a list of all compatible streams. Just select the platforms you subscribe to and that’s it. The app should show several recommendations for titles available in the chosen streams.

If you want to enable or disable Google TV integration with streaming apps after the initial setup, just follow the path below:

1 – Open the Google TV app;

2 – Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner;

3 – Select “Manage Services”;

4 – Check the box for the streams you want to integrate with Google TV.

When you are interested in a movie or series, just click on it and then on the “Watch Now” option. Once this is done, users are redirected to the streaming applications, which must be downloaded and logged in on their cell phone or tablet.