Gustavo Gómez is Palmeiras’ 3rd top scorer; check out

With the goal scored in the 2-1 comeback against São Paulo, this Monday (20), defender Gustavo Gómez entered the club’s history. He reached 23 goals for the club and climbed even higher in Verdão’s list of top scorers.

The Paraguayan surpassed Vagner Bacharel and is now the third player in the position that has scored the most goals in the club’s history. Before, the current shirt number 15 shared the third position with the 80’s idol (both with 22 goals).

Now, Gómez is the third on the list in isolation, behind Loschiavo, a defender from the 10’s and 20’s, with 32 goals, and Luís Pereira, the greatest defender-top scorer in the history of Palmeiras, with 36 balls in the net. One observation is that Loschiavo played as a forward for part of his career, helping to score even more goals.

And that’s not all. The victory, by the way, made Gómez equal Arce in number of victories (both now with 115); in this way, the palmeirense captain becomes the second foreigner who has won the most for Verdão, alongside his compatriot, and only behind the Chilean Valdivia, with 122 triumphs.

With six goals, he becomes, alongside forward Rony, Alviverde’s top scorer in the Brasileirão, being just three goals away from Argentine Calleri, from São Paulo, leader in the matter.

With the incredible comeback conquered in about 5 minutes at Morumbi, the team led by Abel Ferreira reached 28 points, remaining in the isolated leadership of the national competition. They are three points ahead of the runner-up, Corinthians, and more goal difference (17-7).

Next Sunday (26), Avai is the next opponent in the Championship, at Estádio da Ressacada, in Florianópolis, at 4 pm. However, before that, on Thursday (23), Palmeiras will face São Paulo again at Morumbi, this time for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at 8 pm.