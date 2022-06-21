Has arrived! Xiaomi Mi Band 7 global launched in Europe without NFC and with competitive price

Announced in China at the end of May this year, the Mi Band 7 finally had its global version launched outside of Asia, maintaining the design and specifications of the Chinese model, but with connectivity limitations arriving without NFC support for approximation payments, a feature that can coming soon through a branded partnership with Mastercard. Despite this limitation, the wearable has the other functions and novelties implemented by the manufacturer in the seventh generation of its popular smart bracelet, including the 1.62-inch AMOLED screen, 326 PPI and Always On Display (AOD) which preserves the active display showing time and notifications.

Other highlights are the more than 110 physical activity tracking modes, exclusive watchfaces (“wallpapers”, in free translation) and battery with 180 mAh capacity – delivering autonomy for up to 14 days away from the socket – and magnetic charging, as well. like the Mi Band 6. The Mi Band 7 arrives in Europe with suggested price of 59.99 euros, around R$320 in direct conversion, remaining in the same range of past generations. As usual, for now there is no release date in Brazil. having to resort to imports to acquire the seventhXiaomi’s smartband generation.

Although the price seems high, it is worth noting that the Mi Band 6 can still be found in national retail, costing from R$ 350 depending on the chosen store. Users who choose to buy from China or other countries should pay attention to customs fees imposed by the IRS.

The Mi Band 7 arrived at a competitive price or is it still better to opt for the sixth generation? Tell us, comment!

