HBO Max presents Gordita Chronicles

A new HBO Max series, “Gordita Chronicles” is supported by Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria in production. It debuts in June on the platform.

Available from June 24, “Gordita Chronicles” is the new comedy series to integrate the HBO Max catalog. With a pilot episode written by Claudia Forestieri, the first episode was directed by actress Eva Longoria. The series is described as a story of family, opportunity, love, resilience and the status quo, with the “American dream” always present in the narrative.

The year is 1985 and Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (Olivia Gonçalves) has just said goodbye to all his friends and family in Santo Domingo and moved to Miami with his father Víctor (Juan Javier Cárdenas), a marketing executive; her courageous and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva) and her status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz). Life in America is far from what they imagined, so the Castellis are determined to take control of their strange new world.

Young Olivia Gonçalves is Carlota ‘Cucu’ Castelli, a generous and confident Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. At her side is Diana Maria Riva (“Dead to Me”) as Adela, her mother; Juan Javier Cárdenas (“SWAT”) as Victor Castelli, her father; Savannah Nicole Ruiz as Emilia, her older sister; Noah Rico (“High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”) as Yosmel ‘Yoshy’ Hernandez, a Cuban refugee and Cucu’s first friend in Miami; and Cosette Hauer as Ashley, an upbeat entrepreneur desperate to fit in.

A Sony Pictures Television production, “Gordita Chronicles” is executive produced by Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson and Chris King of Osprey Productions, Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz of Bons Mots Emporium, Eva Longoria of UnbeliEVable Entertainment and Zoe Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana by Cinestar Pictures.

TRAILER | HBO MAX PRESENTS NEW SERIES

Are you a subscriber to the HBO Max streaming platform?