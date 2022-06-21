HERE’S WHAT TO STUDY FOR THE TEST!

O TRT AL contest registration is open until July 6, 2022. The Regional Labor Court of Alagoas is offering 08 immediate vacancies plus the formation of a reserve record for the positions of Analyst and Judiciary Technician with a specialty in IT.

The objective tests of the contest will be applied on August 14, 2022.

Follow the article to learn more about the objective proof of TRT AL contest:

TRT AL Contest: what will the objective tests be like?

As mentioned, the objective tests will be applied on August 14, 2022, in the city of Maceió – AL. Candidates wishing to apply for both positions can stay tuned! The tests will be applied in two periods, as follows:

MORNING: for the position of Judiciary Technician – Specialized Support Area – Specialty: Information Technology;

AFTERNOON: for the position of Judicial Analyst – Specialized Support Area – Specialty: Information Technology.

The objective test of the TRT AL contest will consist of 60 questions with a final value of 100 points. For all positions, the scoring will be organized as follows:

General knowledge 20 questions (weight 1) Specific knowledge 40 questions (weight 2) AMOUNT 100 points

TRT AL Contest: what is in the tests?

In the general knowledge part, the subjects charged will be the same for all positions. See the relationship:

Portuguese language;

Logical-Mathematical Reasoning;

Legislation

See below, the subjects that will be charged in the specific knowledge part:

Legal analyst

Computing Fundamentals;

Programming fundamentals;

Software development process;

Architecture for the development of the Digital Platform of the Judiciary – PDPJ-Br;

Technologies and languages ​​for the development of web and mobile systems;

Operating Systems Fundamentals;

Computer network;

Network data storage;

network services;

Virtualization;

DevOps and DevSecOp;

Database;

Information security;

Regulations of the Digital Platform of the Judiciary – PDPJ-Br;

IT Management and Governance;

Technical English.

Judicial Technician

Computing Fundamentals;

Computer organization and architecture concepts;

Operational systems;

Tools and applications;

Computer network;

Programming fundamentals;

Architecture for the development of the Digital Platform of the Judiciary – PDPJ-Br;

Technologies and languages ​​for the development of web and mobile systems;

Database;

Information security;

Regulations of the Digital Platform of the Judiciary – PDPJ-Br;

IT Management and Governance;

Technical English.

It is important to note that candidates will also have to take a speech test that will be applied on the same day. The stage will consist of an essay.

TRT Alagoas contest summary

TRT AL Contest Regional Labor Court of Alagoas Current situation Notice published organizing bank Carlos Chagas Foundation – FCC Positions Analyst and Judicial Technician with IT expertise education Middle and higher levels careers Courts/IT Capacity state of alagoas Number of vacancies 08 vacancies + CR Remuneration from BRL 7,591.37 to BRL 12,455.30 Registrations from June 13 to July 06, 2022 Registration fee from BRL 158.00 to BRL 257.00 Objective test date August 14, 2022 Click here to see the TRT AL 2022 public notice