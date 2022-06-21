Honda creates electric scooter with three wheels and technology that improves balance

The scooter’s maximum speed is 25 km/h and a range of around 30 km (Disclosure)

The Honda scooter should arrive later this year in the Japanese market

Product is focused on urban mobility and sustainability

Third wheel helps keep the ride more stable

Riding a scooter can be very cool for those who have balance. But for those clumsy on duty, the vehicle can be the trigger for disaster. Thinking about helping those who don’t have so much skill, Honda announced a new product to proof clumsy people.

The Striemo is an electric scooter was developed by the startup of the same name and was recently purchased by the Japanese company. The company claims that the three-wheel product features original balance assist technology.

The technology is focused on sustainability for urban environments. The maximum creation speed is 25 km/h and the autonomy of about 30 km, with a charging time of 3.5 hours.

The Striemo weighs 20 kg and has an extra wheel to help maintain stability and has the ability to balance its center of gravity by 0.1 mm. The brand says that it is very difficult for the person to fall with the scooter. The technology also facilitates the turning mechanism.

To turn, the rider needs to lean into the turn. This makes it possible for it to be stable at high speeds and to turn sharply when it is slower.

Sales should start later this year in Japan and will expand to the European market in 2023. The scooter’s price is 260,000 yen, about R$9,819 in direct conversion and without taxes. There is no release date in Brazil.