Hong Kong’s famous floating restaurant sinks in the South China Sea

Hong Kong lost on Sunday, 19, an old tourist attraction. The Jumbo Floating Restaurant, once the setting for Hollywood movies, sank in the South China Sea just a week after leaving the international financial center, its owning company said. The 76-meter-long, 2,300-guest floating giant capsized off the Paracel Islands on Sunday after encountering adverse conditions and began taking in water, Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said in a statement, adding that “the depth of water at the site is of about 1,000 meters, making it extremely difficult to carry out rescue work,” the company said, stressing that it was “very saddened by the incident” and warning that there were no injuries.

The Hong Kong Jumbo was opened in 1976 by Stanley Ho and was a symbol of luxury. Investment firm Melco International Development, which owns the venue, announced in May that the restaurant would leave the financial center before its license expired and that it had found a new operator abroad, but did not disclose the new destination. According to the company, the establishment had not been profitable since 2013 and the accumulated losses exceeded 100 million Hong Kong dollars, approximately US$ 12.7 million. Designed as a Chinese imperial palace and considered a must-visit, the restaurant has attracted distinguished visitors such as the Queen. Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise, and has appeared in several films, including Steven Soderbergh’s science thriller Contagion, about a virus that kills 26 million people worldwide. The establishment had been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.