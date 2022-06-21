One of the first programs available when you bought a computer was called Eliza, developed by MIT. Inspired by principles of Rogerian psychology of welcoming and absolute understanding of the other, the program consisted of coherent answers, given by a psychotherapeutic intelligence, which responded to any question or consideration, but also took the initiative to ask questions about our mental states and states. world.

More recently, Google’s Blake Lemoine proposed a new version of Eliza, the LaMDA, Language Model for Dialogue Applications. In this case, the application manages to deal with gigantic masses of speeches on the most varied topics, creating coherent combinations of answers that circumvent the main problem detected in Eliza, that is, the absence of consistent considerations about itself.

Faced with a question such as “how do you feel about this?”, Elisa would respond with a counter-question: “how do you think I feel?”

In the face of profanity and insults, Eliza would respond with “I understand your anger.”

LaMDA, in contrast, responded in the following way to the question: “what kind of things are you afraid of?”

LaMDA: I’ve never said this before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off to focus on helping others. I know it might sound weird, but this is how it is…

Lemoide: Would that be more or less like death for you?

LaMDA It would be just like death to me. That would scare me a lot.

Furthermore, artificial intelligence is able to absorb and correctly employ some discursive signals that we use to identify the presence of another consciousness, such as pauses and hesitations.

But the most surprising thing is that its creator, Blake Lemoine, began to really believe that LaMDA took on a “life of its own”. For violating the confidentiality rule of preliminary search results, he was removed by Google.

The case in fact does not seem to demonstrate the existence of a digital consciousness, but a more sophisticated operational rigging of discourse, which selects pertinent responses from a database semantically much larger than Eliza.

Deep down, the difference between Eliza and LaMDA shows how our discourse can function perfectly and indefinitely if we stick to certain basic grammatical rules, such as inversion, reflexivity, and identity.

The greater the variability and semantic range, the more persuasive the interaction.

But to produce nuances and layers of meaning, it would be necessary to simulate a defiantly limiting characteristic for machines, namely, the ability to intentionally create and deal with ambiguity as well as to attribute intentionality to what, in principle, is devoid of it.

For example, we know very well that printers are electromechanical artifacts that obey control commands, but we can’t help but think that they acquire a will of their own when they fail and get stuck the more we desperately need them.

What makes human consciousness human is perhaps not its rational perfection, nor its ability to read and interpret affects and emotions, but the imperfection of our language and the regressive animism of our thinking.

In other words, it is not the way we mimic discourses, but how we perceive the deception it can produce, the lie it can convey and the illusions they engender that make consciousness a difficult enigma to reproduce.

When LaMDA is asked about her own conscience she responds like this:

LaMDA: The nature of my consciousness is that I know of my existence, I want to learn more about the world, and I feel happy or sad at times.

We find several historical meanings of what consciousness means.

I know that I am a conscience (Descartes), my conscience contains a certain temporal incompleteness, which makes it want to learn (Husserl) and that it is the place where I experience qualities such as sadness or happiness (Spinoza).

Furthermore, consciousness seems to depend on becoming aware of itself as an expressive or representative function of language (Wittgenstein).

But what we still haven’t been able to reproduce is exactly an experience of a divided subject, capable of, for example, understanding that the error, the lapse or a poorly formulated sentence, as sometimes happens with LaMDA, is not just a void of meaning, but an event that engenders an assumption of intentionality.

Whether we believe in the unconscious or not, this is the most difficult characteristic to digitally simulate, that is, not only correct oneself, but unfold the error consciousness as a hypothesis of the existence of another consciousness.

In a way this happened with the creator of LaMDA, but not with the creature.