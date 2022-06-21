How to find out if there is a spy app on the cell phone? Understand

Do you have the feeling that you are being spied on or that your cell phone information is not secure? Know that this may not just be an intuition, but a fact, as there are a number of viruses that can do this job. They are called spyware, but they can also work through a spy application that is not necessarily a virus.

What is spyware or spy app and how does it work?

Spyware, or spy application, is a type of malware, or just a virus. In other words, it is malicious software that aims to steal information. The name itself refers to the term “spy”, since that’s exactly the function.

Generally, once the spy app is run, it can gain access to various resources within the device. The user usually allows the app to access their location, camera, microphone, storage, contacts and call log. Thus, all this information can be stolen.

The problem is that this malicious software does not always act in a completely discreet way. It could be that you installed a spy application without knowing what it was about. Regardless of the situation, be aware that there are ways to locate and identify programs of this nature.

How to find out if my phone has a spy app?

First, while there are ways to discover the information, it will not always be possible to find the dreaded spyware. This means that there is no standard procedure for all cases. What is known is that a spy application usually leaves several traces of its presence.

The first signs are unexplained crashes and slowdowns that started suddenly. A spy app also tends to consume more battery and more data. So, check how the cell phone charge duration is and check the data consumption. Another discreet sign is the cell phone temperature, which should not suddenly rise.

In addition to these tips, check the installed and hidden apps if there are any programs that you haven’t installed. Finally, it is worth investing in a good antivirus on your phone to exclude a possible spy app or even prevent you from installing one by mistake.