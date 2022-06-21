Is it possible for the planet to be repopulated with just two people?

How do civilizations die? For archaeologists who studied the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, the Mayans, Hindus and Vikings, it became clear that uncontrollable population movements, new diseases that led to epidemics; lack of treatment; failed states that culminated in the increase of wars; collapse of trade routes that led to large-scale famine; and climate change, were the 5 main factors for these peoples to disappear in the fabric of History.

All these aspects are part of the social collapse, always associated with the natural catastrophe as an aggravating factor, which can lead to a crisis so definitive that it ends up reaching a primitive state, being absorbed by a stronger society or disappearing completely, as in the examples above.

But it is not today that human society is on the way to a collapse. A report published in the book The Limits to Growthas late as 1972, prepared by a team of MIT scientists, indicates that industrial civilization is doomed to crumble if corporations and governments continue to pursue continued economic growth at all costs.

The researchers predicted 12 possible scenarios for the future, most of which were calculated that, at some point, natural resources would become so scarce that economic growth would be impossible, causing humanity’s personal well-being to plummet. Growth would peak worldwide in the 2040s, then plummet with global population, food availability and natural resources. It wouldn’t exactly be the end of the human race, but just a social turning point that would redefine living standards.

But if, by some of the possible extinction scenarios, such as nuclear winters or the collapse of the system as we know it, human civilization is decimated and only two people are left, is it possible for the planet to be repopulated?

The Myth and the Possibility

Since the beginning of humanity, religion has thought that it is possible for two people, as in the case of Adam and Eve, to start a society that has already reached 8 billion individuals – although the interpretation of the myth is wrong to this day.

In Ragnarok, the Norse myth of the end of the world, in which only two survivors remain, Lif and his wife Lifthrasir, after hiding from a natural disaster, continue to renew humanity in a new world.

From Christian, Islamic or Nordic, none of these traditional beliefs took into account the genetic complications of these mass reproductions from the same individual, nor how biology would work in these cases.

From the genetic point of view, it would be possible to repopulate the planet, but diseases would follow everything as a consequence. In European royalty, hemophilia became a common problem; color blindness persecuted Pingalese islanders; polydactyly (extra fingers) dominated religious Amish people who spread across the United States and Canada; and Ashkenazi Jews had a higher rate of Tay Sachs and cystic fibrosis. All this because these groups emerged from a small group and had limited contact with the outside world.

As it happens

This is because humans carry the seeds of at least 5 or 10 genetic diseases in their DNA, but most do not develop them because they only have one copy of these recessive genes. That is, you would need to have two copies of the disease version of the gene to actually get it.

However, even if the individual carries a normal copy and a copy of the disease, he ends up becoming a carrier and, when he finds an equal, there is a 25% chance that their child will carry the disease. In a small group that is related, up to half of the people can be active carriers of the gene, increasing the chance of proliferation of the disease, figuring what is called the “founder effect” in Biology.

Thus, when a population is made up of few people, genetic diseases tend to be much more common. This scenario would develop over the long term, over hundreds of thousands of years, after groups had split and formed new ones with different genetic backgrounds.

Even though none of the people carried preexisting diseases, new mutations happen all the time, some harmless, some harmful and few of them really beneficial. With many people over a long period of time, bad genetic mutations are bound to develop. A recent example of this is the incidence of cases of a disease called neurofibromatosis (NF), in which half of all new cases are due to new mutations.

So, in the end, it would all depend on who the founders were. They would determine the number of complications.