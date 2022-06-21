“It’s the turnaround team”

Palmeiras made another victim in the Brasileirão. It was at the base of the race, but Verdão in the second half added time scored two goals with defenders Gustavo Gómez and Murilo and turned on São Paulo in the middle of Morumbi. With the triumph, Verdão rises to 25 points and opens a 3-point advantage for the vice-leader Corinthians.

Who was not happy with yet another victory from Palmeiras was Neto. The presenter of the program “Os Donos da Bola” regretted that Verdão won another victory in the Brasileirão. The former player had to see Verdão turn another game in the final minutes for the 2nd time in a row. If against Atlético Goianiense, Palestra scored four goals in the final seven minutes of the first half, at Morumbi they scored two goals in four minutes. That’s why the presenter went to his twitter to complain about the current moment of the club alviverde.

“It’s hard to beat the guys”, vented the former athlete on his social network shortly after the final whistle at Morumbi. Neto, who was previously a critic of Abel Ferreira’s work, is now campaigning for the Portuguese to leave Palmeiras to take over the Brazilian national team or a renowned team in Europe. Although he is a presenter, the former player is a fanatical supporter of Corinthians and hopes that the rival will surpass Palmeiras in the classification.

Palmeiras fans went crazy with the ex-player’s statement and sent a message to Neto. “Palmeiras is the team of the comeback and the secret is humility, respecting the opponents in the first place and the game is only won after the final whistle”, he concluded.

Palmeiras returns to the field next Thursday (23) again at Morumbi, to face São Paulo, in a game valid for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil. For the Brasileiro, Verdão returns to the field next Sunday (26), against Avaí, in Ressacada, in a game valid for the 14th round of the national tournament.