Jair, from Atltico, successfully operated after fractures in his left hand

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press. Jair had two bones fractured in his left hand and underwent surgery

The steering wheel Jair underwent surgery, this Monday, due to fractures in his left hand. The player, according to information released by Atltico on social media, had two titanium plates fixed to the second and third metacarpals. The procedure was conducted by doctor Felipe Armanelli, a specialist in this type of operation.

%uD83C%uDFE5 Everything went well in the surgery of our %uD83C%uDFB1 Improvements and good recovery, @oficialjairr! %u270A%uD83C%uDFFD pic.twitter.com/wIhQT2MGwj — Atletico (@Atletico) June 21, 2022 Atltico did not report Jair’s recovery time. The midfielder already lacks for the game against Flamengo, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Jair suffered the injury in the first half of the game against Flamengo, won by Atltico 2-0, this Sunday, in Mineiro. The classic marked the recovery of Galo, who had come from four matches without a win in the Brazilian Championship.

Jair left the field after split with midfielder Joo Gomes, from Flamengo. Examined on the pitch by doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, the Galo player had a fracture and was replaced by Otvio.

After the match, when Jair had already undergone an X-ray examination, Atltico updated the picture and reported that both bones in his left hand had fractured. The midfielder, an important drop in the white-and-white midfield, should be discharged this Tuesday to start the rehabilitation period.