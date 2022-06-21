James Webb’s first color photos will be broadcast live; see how to watch

On July 12, the world will have access to the first color photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The images, long awaited by scientists around the world, will be released during a live broadcast on NASA’s website and app, scheduled for 11:40 am (Brasilia time).

The space agency is also expected to share the moment on its official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Daily Motion. That way, no one can make excuses to ignore this historic moment in astronomy.

On July 13, the day after the images were released, NASA will hold a press conference with experts from James Webb, who will answer questions from the public. Internet users can send their questions through social networks using the hashtag #UnfoldtheUniverse. The event will also be broadcast live on NASA’s website and social media.

NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) plan to present more than one image to the public, although their content has not been released. The scientists’ initial focus is to show the maximum capacity of the space telescope, astronomers and the open-mouthed public.

After the release of the photos, James Webb must move on with its main mission: to provide researchers with data on the origin of the Universe. The telescope is capable of operating in the spectrum of infrared waves, which makes it possible to see galaxies and stars that formed 13.5 billion years ago.