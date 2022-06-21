Joia do Internacional could debut against Coritiba

Inter’s defeat to Botafogo caused a series of embezzlement for Mano Menezes’ team. In addition to David and Gabriel Mercado, Moisés was one of those suspended and will not be able to face Coritiba in the next round. With this, the alvirrubro technician will be able to give opportunity to one of the base gems.

This is Thauan Lara, who has not yet debuted in the season and has only played once for Inter’s professional team. The chance may arise, not only due to the suspension of Moisés, but also due to the absence of Renê, who is still recovering from a muscle injury.

In addition to Thauan, another option that Mano has for the sector is Paulo Victor. The player received some opportunities under the command of Cacique Medina, but he has not yet played with the current commander in Colorado.

Mano Menezes did not rule out the use of Thauan Lara

Asked about the use of Thauan or Paulo Victor, Mano did not rule out the possibility and emphasized the preference for players of origin acting in their respective positions.

“We will see. They are position players. And I prefer that,” said the Colorado commander.

Thauan Lara is in a process of possible contractual renewal with Inter. The young man has a bond until the end of the season, but is still waiting to make a decision. That’s because some polls of European football have appeared and the athlete’s businessman sees with good eyes the athlete’s chance to play in the old continent.

The confrontation with Coritiba will be next Friday (24), in Beira-Rio. In addition to Mercado, David and Moisés, Mano may lose Wanderson and Alan Patrick, who left the field with muscle discomfort, in last Sunday’s duel.