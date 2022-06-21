Kristen Stewart punched Chris Hemsworth while filming Snow White and the Huntsman Rolling Stone

Chris Hemsworth recalls the accident with Kristen Stewart while filming the adaptation of Snow White

Chris Hemsworth revealed that Kristen Stewart accidentally punched him while filming Snow White and the hunter (2012). In an interview with QA (via NME), actor of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) recalled some memorable career roles, such as adapting snow Whitein which the hunter lived.

Hemsworth recalled that Stewart, interpreter of the princess, accidentally hit him in one of the scenes that was later cut from the film. “I was more upset that she didn’t continue the scene. She hit me and immediately came to me, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry,’” she said.

+++ READ MORE: Mad Max: Chris Hemsworth will be the villain in Furiosa, prequel to the film

Actor continued, “I was like, ‘That would have been the perfect, truest scene we had.’ I think she was more worried than I was.” Hemsworth also talked about how brash the character was: “There was a carefree, chaotic nature to him that allowed us to have a lot of fun with it.”

With Hemsworth and Stewart,Snow White and the hunteralso had Charlize Theron such as Queen and Sam Claflin as Prince William. Directed by Rupert Sandersfilm is an adaptation of the classic story of snow White of the brothers Grimm.

+++ READ MORE: Thor: Chris Hemsworth reveals if he will continue to play hero in the MCU

Chris Hemsworth thought Ghostbusters would be ‘the end of his career’ as an actor

Hemsworth has numerous successful roles under his belt, but is not so pleased with his performance in the remake of Ghostbuster (2016). In an interview with QAthe actor revealed that he had to improvise in several scenes, making him a little insecure with the performance.

“I said to Paul [Feig, diretor do filme], ‘there’s not much on the page, like, what do you want me to do?’ He said, ‘Oh, we’ll find out when you get here.’ So I said, ‘Okay, why not? Let’s go.’” he recalled Hemsworth.

+++ READ MORE: Thor: Chris Hemsworth buys private beach for almost R$90 million

Actor continued, “I got there, I went to the studio the day before we started shooting and he handed me the script, I read it and said, ‘There’s nothing here yet. Like, what am I doing?’ And he said, ‘Alright, let’s improvise and have fun.’ And my immediate reaction was, this is not just the end of my career, but I’m going to ruin this movie, I’m going to let everyone down, I’ve never done this before, what am I doing?”