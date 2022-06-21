Largest freshwater fish ever recorded caught in Cambodia

posted on 06/21/2022 08:26



(credit: AFP)

Phnom Penh, Cambodia- A Cambodian fisherman caught a 300-kilogram giant stingray in the Mekong River, the largest recorded freshwater fish in recorded history, according to scientists.

Named Boramy – “full moon” in the Khmer language – for its rounded shape, the four-meter-long female was released after an electronic chip was placed to study her movements and behavior.

Caught in Cambodia’s northern Stung Treng province, the stingray weighed twice as much as an average gorilla, according to the scientists.

“In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish we’ve found or ever documented anywhere in the world,” said Zeb Hogan, director of ‘Wonders of the Mekong’. ‘ (Wonders of the Mekong), a US-funded conservation project.

“It’s an absolutely surprising discovery and justifies efforts to better understand the mysteries surrounding this species and the incredible stretch of river where it lives.”

Threatened by overfishing, pollution and habitat loss, the giant freshwater stingray is a protected species.

The specimen broke the record for a 293-kilogram catfish caught in 2005 in the same river in northern Thailand.

The Mekong is one of the longest rivers in Asia (4,350 kilometers) and is home to the most important aquatic biodiversity in the world after the Amazon River, with over 1,000 species of fish.

Gigantic specimens of up to three meters in length are found in its waters, which, with a depth of up to 80 meters, can harbor even larger varieties, according to scientists.

Vital to the survival of millions of people in Southeast Asia, the Mekong and its fauna are threatened by dozens of dams built by Beijing in China, Laos or Cambodia and by pollution.