Laurel Marsden, Lily Cooper and more join the cast of the adaptation

And the team of mentors and tributes from “The Song of Birds and Serpents” continues to grow. According to Deadline, Laurel Marsden of “Ms. Marvel” and “The Witcher”‘ Lily Cooper have joined the cast of the adaptation alongside Nick Benson, Luna Steeples and Hiroki Berrecloth.

They join Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Jerome Lance, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Ashley Liao, Aamer Husain and Josh Andrés Rivera, names confirmed over the last few weeks, in the film.

The production serves as a prequel to “The Hunger Games”, being set years before Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) was the tyrannical president of Panem. At 18, he tries to regain his family’s glory and mentors Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a District 12 tribute, in the 10th Hunger Games.

According to the website, Marsden will play Mayfair Lipp, the one responsible for putting Lucy’s name on the harvest, while Benson will be Jessup, a tribute from District 12 alongside the protagonist. Cooper will play Arachne Chrane, a mentor from District 10, and Steeples and Berrecloth will play Dill and Treech, tributes from Districts 11 and 7, respectively.

Set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, “A Song of Birds and Serpents” is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also serves as producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Suzanne Collins, author of the literary franchise, is executive producing the adaptation alongside Tim Palen and Jim Miller.