Léa Seydoux in talks to play Lady Margot in “Dune: Part 2”

The actress Léa Seydoux (“007 – No Time to Die”) is in talks to join the cast of “Dune: Part 2”, according to a report on Tuesday (21) from Deadline. She is to play Lady Margot, who in the book of Frank Herbert is a dedicated servant to the Sisterhood.

seydoux is in talks and will join an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolinwho must reprise their roles, in addition to Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butlerwhich were also recently announced.

“Dune” is an adaptation of the book by Frank Herbert and tells the story of planets that are ruled by noble families that are part of an intergalactic feudal empire in the distant future. the young man’s family Paulatreides agree to control the desert planet arrakis, also known as Dune. However, due to him being the sole producer of a valuable spice, arrakis it proves to be a far from easy planet to govern and of interest to several noble families.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”), the film won six Oscars.

The cast of “Duna” also has Javier Bardem (“Introducing the Ricardos”), Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) and Stellan skarsgard (“Chernobyl”).

“Dune – Part 2” is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

